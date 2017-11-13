Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) to open Wait List 8:00 a.m. on November 13, 2017 through 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2017.
Pre-applications must be completed online at applyfwhs.org. FWHS will determine the applicant’s place on the list based on a lottery system and not the time and date the pre-application was submitted. A maximum of 5,000 names will be randomly selected for the wait list. For more information about the wait list, please visit our Wait List Page.
Notice of Public Hearing
This is a notice of a public hearing on a significant amendment to the 2017 & 2018 Agency Plan for Fort Worth Housing Solutions to be held on November 16, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. Related documents include: Public Hearing Notice, Map of Proposed Butler Rad Units, RAD Resident Relocation Plan and a RAD Significant Amendment.
The hearing will be located at 1201 East 13th Street, Fort Worth, Texas
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Fort Worth Housing Solutions (FWHS) is building vibrant and sustainable communities that improve the quality of life for the families it serves through the purchase, acquisition, and construction of affordable housing. These properties serve a mix of incomes in which some residents receive direct rental subsidy and others do not. Communities are close to employment opportunities, public transportation, and other amenities.