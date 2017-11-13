This is a notice of a public hearing on a significant amendment to the 2017 & 2018 Agency Plan for Fort Worth Housing Solutions to be held on November 16, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. Related documents include: Public Hearing Notice, Map of Proposed Butler Rad Units, RAD Resident Relocation Plan and a RAD Significant Amendment.

The hearing will be located at 1201 East 13th Street, Fort Worth, Texas